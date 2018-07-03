Gov signs tax credit bill to help soup kitchens, homeless shelters, food pantries, etc
Governor Parson has signed into law this week a bill that renews and expands tax credits for donations to food banks, soup kitchens and homeless shelters. Jennifer Rhodus with a Farmington food pantry in eastern Missouri says the legislation will do so much for her organization and Missouri’s other food pantries.
The bill also gives credits to qualified organizations providing help to children with health, hunger and hygiene needs.