Poplar Bluff man arrested on meth charges

A Poplar Bluff man has pled guilty to having meth and intending to distribute it.

35-year-old Nicholas Kemp had also been charged with owning a gun and using it in a drug trafficking crime.

He was arrested on February 12th of last year when police were looking into another case.

They took a nine millimeter pistol and 12 ounces of meth when they found him at a motel.

He pled guilty Friday to those charges, and he might face 40 years in prison and possibly a fine of $1 million.