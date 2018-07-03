River Radio’s Heartland Idol, renowned singers, and much more coming to SEMO District Fair

The SEMO District Fair will be bringing you “Summer’s Last Blast” at the beginning of September. The festivities will start Sept. 8th. That day will feature the Dual Demo Derby.

The next day is Heartland Barrel Racing.

River Radio’s Heartland Idol will be the last of the main stage activities, on Sept. 10th.

The Fair will also feature contemporary Christian artist Natalie Grant on the 11th, country singer Granger Smith on the 12th, and classic country Diamond Rio on the 13th.