Three women arrested in Paducah over shoplifting charges at Kohl’s

Three women have been arrested for taking merchandise worth a total of $3,500 in Paducah.

22-year-old Whitney Morgan, 19-year-old Teesheona Williams, and a 17-year-old were all arrested on charges of shoplifting at Kohl’s.

They were spotted taking the products on surveillance cameras. They’d hid the items in the store in bags and shopping carts.

Morgan and Williams are currently in the McCracken County jail.

The juvenile’s in the custody of her guardian.