Benton man sentenced to 60 years in prison for the rape of a child among other charges

A Benton man will likely spend the rest of his days in prison for the statutory rape of a child.

69-year-old Clayton Counts had been charged with three counts of the rape of a child under 14, which got him 30 years behind bars. Additional convictions of owning a gun as a felon and possession of child pornography got him two 15 year sentences, for a total of 60 years.

Investigators searched Counts’ home in 2016, where they discovered evidence of the child pornography and firearm.

He was sentenced by Judge David Dolan.