Southeast Missouri’s Bismarck Celebrates its 150th Anniversary with Freedom Fest Parade

The small southeast Missouri town of Bismarck is celebrating its 150th anniversary yesterday, with its Freedom Fest parade. Bismarck Fire Chief John Colwell says it’s a patriotic town:

The city is also celebrating the 100th anniversary of its depot, along the Old Iron Mountain Railway. Chief Colwell said Congressman Jason Smith was the grand marshal at yesterday morning’s parade. Townspeople opened a time capsule Tuesday night that was buried 50 years ago.