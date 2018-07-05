Union City man sentenced for over three years

A Union City man has been sentenced to 37 months in prison after an investigation in Pemiscot County led to his arrest on firearm charges.

30-year-old Scotty Lynn Ables was taken into custody in December of 2016 when a confidential informant met with Ables to talk about a firearms sale.

The informant bought a gun from him, and would eventually buy a second weapon several days later.

Ables had been convicted before for sexual assault and failure to register as a sex offender.

He pled guilty to illegally owning a gun as a felon back in April.