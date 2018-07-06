Auditor Galloway releases audit of the Missouri Department of Conservation

Auditor Nicole Galloway released her report on the Department of Conservation yesterday.

She gave the Department a rating of fair.

The audit includes the details of a separation agreement that resulted in more than $120,000 in additional benefits to the former director after he resigned on July 15, 2016.

The former director was paid for comp time earned during his 20 years of employment, plus annual leave, holiday pay, insurance premiums and other benefits earned after resignation.

The audit found no documentation to support the purpose or need for the agreement.