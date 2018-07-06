Cape Girardeau Public Library Director Betty Martin to Retire After 21 Years of Service

Betty Martin, Director of the Cape Girardeau Public Library for 21 years, will retire next month.

Martin has been a professional librarian for 41 years.

Martin was hired as the Adult Services Coordinator of the Cape Girardeau Public Library in

August 1994, and served in that role until June 1997 where she stepped into the position of

Library Director.

During her 21 year tenure as Library Director, Martin oversaw the construction

of the current library building that opened in 2009 featuring a distinctive Mississippi River theme

that has kept pace with the rapid changes in cutting edge library services provided to the community.