Friday, July 6th, 2018

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

A man and woman were taken into custody in Lamar Township, Pennsylvania while allegedly being under the influence of suspected bath salts. State Police say 30-year-old Jesse Shields and 22-year-old Katherine McCloskey had a bad trip just after midnight.

The two reportedly thought the fireflies in the sky were green lasers coming from aliens or people who were after them. Shields fired a handgun in the air to scare the lasers (fireflies) away. He then ran to a nearby home.

Officials say Shields asked the homeowner to call police because something was after them. Shields and McCloskey then went to the neighboring house asking the same favor and the homeowner retrieved Shields’ gun while calling the police.

Troopers say Shields was also asking if he could shower inside the home to get the “goo” off of him that was burning his skin. The two are facing burglary and drug charges. Shields’ bail was set at $250,000 and McCloskey’s was set at $15,000.

AND THEN THERE’S……

A Florida man in his early twenties was airlifted as a trauma alert after he suffered a severe injury to his right hand from an exploding firework just after 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 3rd, 2018, on Merritt Island, Florida.

Brevard County Fire Rescue crews responded to Ligustrum Lane where the man was reported to have had two fingers amputated by the Independence Day holiday blast.

The unidentified Florida man was transported to the Merritt Island Airport where he was airlifted by a First Flight medical helicopter to Holmes Regional Medical Center in Melbourne, Florida.

OR HOW ABOUT……

A man accused of selling illegal fireworks out of his garage was arrested in Mesa, Arizona. Mesa police detectives received information that Chris Kleve was posting online ads for illegal fireworks for sale and went to his address, where they saw signs indicating fireworks for purchase.

Kleve admitted to police that he was selling the fireworks out of his garage. According to Mesa police, “an entire pickup truck bed of fireworks” was taken from the home. The suspect reportedly told police he “really loved” fireworks.

Police believe Kleve drove to other states to get the fireworks and returned to Arizona to sell them. Cleve was arrested for sale and storage of illegal fireworks.

OKAY, ONE MORE……

Prosecutors say a Colorado man has been sentenced to five years in prison for growing thousands of marijuana plants on an island in the Colorado River.

U.S. Attorney Bob Troyer’s office says 33-year-old Santos Ramirez-Carrillo pleaded guilty to conspiracy to manufacture and possess with intent to distribute fifty or more marijuana plants.

According to court records, Ramirez-Carrillo and another man began living and working on the island near De Beque in May 2017 and worked with other people to grow marijuana in the area, including on federally owned land.

Authorities searched the island in September and arrested Ramirez-Carrillo and the other man at a campsite. Agents found more than 9,100 plants. Officials say the marijuana plants, which are illegal on federal land, can have a severe effect on the environment.