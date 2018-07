A Mt. Vernon man is facing allegations he killed his own brother.

The killing happened near to 6 o’clock Wednesday evening on the 9800 block of Webb Road when a woman called sheriff’s deputies saying a man named Matthew Sloan had shot her husband, 34-year-old David Sloan.

Matthew is being charged with three counts of murders.

His bond’s been set at 3 million dollars.

He’ll be brought back to court August 1st for a hearing.