Sikeston man sentenced to more than 22 years in prison on drug and gun charges

A Sikeston man is headed to prison for over 22 years.

33-year-old Rasheik (ruh-sheek) “Rocky” Harris was sentenced to 150 months for owning and intending to distribute meth.

He was sentenced to another 120 months for owning a firearm as a felon.

Department of Public Safety officers arrested him after they found he was driving with a suspended license.

They found he had 97 grams of meth, along with some heroin and fentanyl. He admitted to owning the drugs.

He appeared before District Judge Stephen Limbaugh Jr. on July 3rd.