Sikeston shooting result of dispute over woman with which both men involved had romantic relationship

A 66-year-old Sikeston man has been charged with shooting another man on July 4th in a fight over a woman.

Alvin Jones fought the 44-year-old victim in front of his apartment on Lake Street, which led to Jones shooting him in the abdomen.

His injuries appear to be non-life threatening.

Both men were apparently in a relationship with the same woman.

That man was eventually transferred from one area hospital to Cape Girardeau hospital.

If you have any details about the incident, you are asked to call 573-471-4711.