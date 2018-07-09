Ameren Missouri electric rates to decrease 6 percent

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) – Missouri customers of Ameren Missouri will see a drop in their electric rates beginning Aug. 1

The Missouri Public Service Commission has approved an agreement which reduces the electric revenues for the utility by about $166.5 million, 6 percent.

Under the new rates, a residential customer using 1,000 kilowatts a month would see a rate decrease of about $6.21 a month.

The Jefferson City News-Tribune reports that commission said the reduction reflects a lower corporate tax rate, which dropped from 35 percent to 21 percent after federal tax cuts enacted by the Trump administration last year.

The PSC opened a case June 6 under a state law that gives the commission a one-time authority to adjust electric rates of certain electrical corporations in light of the federal tax adjustments.

