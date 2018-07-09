Illinois manhunt for escaped White County inmates now over

A manhunt in White County has come to an end as police have captured the last of the inmates that escaped from jail.

61-year-old Johnny Tipton was caught in Hardin County Saturday night, a day after 24-year-old Zachary Shock was taken back into custody in Gallatin County.

Those men and 28-year-old Justin Bray had used a pipe to break their way out of the White County Jail.

Their escape happened June 16th, and a few days later, Bray was captured by police.

Shock has been taken back to the White County Jail.

He’s charged with escape, along with Bray and Tipton.