Missouri herbicide crop damage reports exceed last year’s figures

The number of Missouri’s off-target crop damage reports from a herbicide called dicamba has increased from the same period last year. State Agriculture Director Chris Chinn says about 112 complaints have been made so far this year compared to 98 during the same time in 2017.

Most of this year’s complaints originate in southeast Missouri. The area also received the most dicamba complaints in 2017 and 2016. Last year, a bill was signed into law in Missouri that increases the penalties for illegal use of herbicides to 10,000-dollars per violation with chronic violators facing up to 25,000-dollars per violation.