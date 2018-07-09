Missouri Supreme Court Updates Media Operating Rules

The Missouri Supreme Court has revised its media operating rules involving cameras in the courtroom, for the first time since 1995. Reporters who want to tweet during court proceedings must receive approval from a judge. Cole County Circuit Judge Jon Beetem addressed a recent newspaper article during a Thursday court hearing:

The new rule, which went into effect on July 1, addresses tweeting. It reads “No person may use any device capable of media coverage in a courtroom or court clerk’s office unless specifically authorized under the provisions of this operating rule, under the provisions of a local court rule, or by a judge in a judicial proceeding.” Judge Beetem is NOT allowing tweeting in his courtroom.