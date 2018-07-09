Monday, July 9th, 2018

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

A Florida man who tussled with a cop trying to arrest him for disorderly conduct later said that he “really enjoyed resisting” because it was like being on “Live PD,” a cable program that chronicles the mayhem police officers encounter on the night shift.

A patrolman was dispatched to a home in Sebastian, a city near Vero Beach, after a 9-1-1 caller reported that a man wielding a golf club was chasing a woman. When an officer arrived on the scene, he encountered 53-year-old Rudolph Grant, who smelled of booze and was screaming and cursing in front of the residence.

After trying to walk away, Grant struggled as the cop sought to handcuff him. Grant tried to pull away from him and due to his erratic behavior had to be placed in “mechanical restraints that were double-locked.”

Before being placed into a squad car, Grant told the arresting officer that he “really enjoyed resisting. It was like being on Live PD.” Grant was charged with resisting arrest and disorderly conduct, both misdemeanors.

AND THEN THERE’S……

A Wisconsin woman had a literal grab bag of illegal narcotics–cocaine, methamphetamine, marijuana, Ecstasy, and synthetic pot–hidden inside her body when police arrested her following a recent traffic stop.

Acting on a tip, police pulled over a 1997 Monte Carlo being driven by 20-year-old Desiree Webster who was accompanied in the vehicle by Jaral McCollum, a 39-year-old convicted drug dealer. Investigators had been told that McCollum would “travel with females and have them conceal the contraband inside their body.”

When a patrolman told Webster that police thought “drugs are in her private parts,” she claimed not to have “any drugs in her.” Webster, who had turned over to cops a small bag of pot that was in her bra, was arrested and transported to the county lockup.

After Webster refused to cooperate with a strip search, she was taken to a local health care facility where a CT scan revealed a “baggie type mass” in her pelvic area. Webster and McCollum, who are locked up in the county jail, are scheduled for a July 9th court appearance.

OR HOW ABOUT……

A 30-year-old Florida man was arrested for indecent exposure, breaching the peace, and resisting arrest after peeing on a car and running away.

A Fort Walton Beach police officer watched a man stumble out of a residence, stagger over to a vehicle parked on the side of the road, and urinate on the driver’s side of the vehicle.

The officer confronted the man, who didn’t stop peeing, and asked him to cover himself and sit on the ground. The man complied, but while the officer was talking to the owner of the residence, the man stood up and ran away. The officer tackled the man and took him into custody.

OKAY, ONE MORE……

Police say a Pennsylvania man suspected of drug offenses who tried to hide his identity was given away by his tattoo, which spelled out his name.

The Johnstown Tribune-Democrat reports the man, identified as Chad Stitch, was riding inside a car that was stopped in Greensburg on the suspicion of being involved in a drug deal.

Police say the man identified himself as “Chad Majors,” but the officer recognized him from an arrest in 2012. The man denied giving the officer a false name, but the officer could see the man’s actual last name tattooed on his neck.

Police seized drugs and cash from the car, and the man has been charged with drug offenses and false identification. Stitch remained jailed Friday, as he was unable to post bail.