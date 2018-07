If you’re a Southeast Missouri State University Student, your chance to get into the parking permit lottery starts today.

Registration will begin at 8 o’clock this morning.

You can also apply for a permit by calling parking services at 573-651-2310.

The lottery will close on July 27th.

The decals will be assigned after the 1st of August.

Charges will be $190 for preferred decals and $140 for perimeter decals.