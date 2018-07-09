Sen. Blunt to hold hearing on election security

Senator Roy Blunt will be holding a hearing in coordination with Senator Amy Klobuchar for the second time on the topic of “Election Security Preparations: Federal and Vendor Perspectives.”

It’ll take place this Wednesday.

They’ll be taking a look at how to maintain safe elections and secure infrastructure. They also want to be sure voters are confident in the election.

The hearing is expected to include a discussion of issues relating to information sharing efforts coordinated by the Department of Homeland Security; the application of cybersecurity standards to federal elections, including voting equipment; and the awarding of $380 million in grants to states to improve election infrastructure.