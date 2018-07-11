Body found and identified in Neelyville

A body was found Monday and has now been identified in Neelyville.

The body was determined to be of 40-year-old Dwayne Young, a resident of Polar Bluff.

The Butler County Coroner’s Office and the Missouri State Highway Patrol had collaborated to identify him.

The truck Young was found dead in had been reported stolen around the same time he had disappeared, and his family hadn’t managed to reach him since Friday.

The vehicle was found crashed with him inside, and Young knew its owner.

He was said to have been at her home in the days prior to the vehicle being reported stolen.