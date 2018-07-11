Caruthersville man arrested for throwing mortar round explosive at police car

The Caruthersville man accused of assaulting a police officer with a deadly weapon last Friday is now said to have thrown a mortar round firework at a police car.

The officer had been responding to a scene where he had heard fireworks being shot off illegally when 21-year-old Gary Gale Jr. threw the mortar, which landed near the driver’s door and went off.

Police say the explosion could have cause done severe harm both to the officer and the police car.

They identified the person they believe threw the explosive by taking a look at surveillance footage from the incident.

They arrested Gale, and he’s being held in the Pemiscot County Justice Center on $25,000 cash bond.