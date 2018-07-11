Jackson schools work on safety precautions

Jackson schools hope to be more secure in the coming year of classes using a new system that will help to identify kids and arrange pickups.

The Southeast Missourian reports that the school will use the KIDAccount program to monitor which students are being picked up, who’s picking them up, and their schedule.

The program’s web-based, and helps to keep school authorities aware of who isn’t scheduled to pick up their children.

Active shooter training started yesterday among resource officers.

Other things the school has noted is that the school buildings each have a direct call system to police, and they also have high-definition cameras.