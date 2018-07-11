Jail administrator in Stoddard County charged with rape

A jail administrator for Stoddard County is being charged with rape.

Roy Jones is accused in Bollinger County, and is said to have fathered a child with the victim.

The crime was first reported by Jones’ wife.

It allegedly happened in Stoddard, Bollinger, and Wayne counties.

He’s being charged with a second felony.

Jones is currently in custody, but has been undergoing medical treatment in a hospital. He’ll appear in court following his recovery.