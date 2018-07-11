Wednesday, July 11th, 2018

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

A South Florida woman and her husband called Texas authorities last week after someone stole tires from their tractor-trailer, but they wound up in jail after deputies found almost $2 million worth of methamphetamine inside the truck.

45-year-old Bianca Roba and 48-year-old Dan Roba are facing charges of drug possession. Deputies said the Robas reported a theft from their 18-wheel tractor-trailer around 7:00 a.m. Friday outside of a truck rest area along Interstate 10.

When deputies arrived, they found some of the tires had been removed from the tractor-trailer, but also noticed irregularities on the vehicle. They eventually discovered hidden compartments containing about forty-three pounds of meth.

AND THEN THERE’S……

A suspected drunk driver in California attempted to light his cigarette with flames that erupted from his crashed car. 25-year-old Robert Quigley rear-ended an SUV while traveling as fast as 80 mph near the town of Citrus Heights on Sunday.

Quigley’s vehicle then burst into flames, and the crash was spotted by a member of the CHP. When that officer turned around to assist, he says he saw Quigley switch places with a female passenger.

At some point, CHP says Quigley, who was shirtless, was seen attempting to light his cigarette from the burning wreckage of his own sedan. Police say Quigley eventually admitted he was behind the wheel at the time of the crash. He was then arrested and charged with driving while under the influence.

OR HOW ABOUT……

A Reno County, Kansas Sheriff’s Deputy who came upon a vehicle with a flat tire Saturday afternoon ended up arresting the driver on marijuana charges. The driver, J.T. Lewis Rowe of Calhoun, Colorado, told the deputy he had a flat tire and was waiting on assistance.

As the deputy talked to the driver through the passenger side window, he smelled marijuana and asked to search the vehicle. Rowe told the officer he previously had marijuana in the vehicle but it had been seized by a Wichita Police officer when he was stopped the day before and issued a citation for misdemeanor marijuana possession.

The deputy’s search turned up a gallon baggy with about a 3 ¼ ounces of suspected pot, as well as a glass pipe with residue. Rowe told the officer it wasn’t his marijuana, that he didn’t know it was in the vehicle, and that his “in-laws were trying to frame him.” He was arrested on suspicion of possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

OKAY, ONE MORE……

A man is behind bars after police say he led them on a wild chase and crashed into another vehicle. It was around 2:00 p.m. on Saturday when Tulsa police officers spotted a man and a woman jump over a fence.

When authorities tried to check on them, the woman jumped another fence and got away while the man got into a car. He led officers on a short chase before crashing into another car, and that’s when he jumped out of the car and ran from the scene.

Police ultimately found the car, which was reportedly stolen. Officials say the alleged suspect accidentally left his wallet inside the vehicle, which led them to 31-year-old Eric Baker. Baker was arrested on complaints of possession of a stolen vehicle, eluding, and assault with a dangerous weapon on a police officer.