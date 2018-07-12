Dollar Tree holds ribbon cutting with Governor Mike Parson

The Dollar Tree company held it’s ribbon cutting for their new 1.2 million-square-foot distribution center in Warrensburg.

The new facility was announced last year, and Governor Mike Parson performed the ceremonial cutting.

Dollar Tree will be investing $110 million and create 375 new jobs in two years.

One of only 23 distribution centers, the new Dollar Tree facility plans to support its retail store network throughout the Midwest.

The facility expects to see inbound/outbound traffic of around 150-200 trucks per day.