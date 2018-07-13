Man pleads guilty to possessing meth and firing gun at police

A man from the city of Wyatt has pled guilty to owning and intending to distribute over 50 grams of meth, as well as owning a gun and firing it in a drug crime.

38-year-old Jonathan Lee Jones was in court in Cape Girardeau.

Law enforcement searched his home back in March of 2017 on a search warrant over the distribution of drugs.

When officers first entered his home, Jones began to shoot at them, hitting Deputy David Watkins with the Mississippi County Sheriff’s Office.

They returned fire, hitting Jones in the chest.

Both Deputy Watkins and Jones were taken to the hospital for their wounds.

Officers discovered and seized over fifty grams of methamphetamine, weighing scales, six firearms, and more than $50,000.00.