Man who fled to Colorado from Stoddard County Sheriff’s Office

Police now have identified the man responsible for stabbing and killing a Dexter man.

31-year-old Joshua Koonce from Dexter confessed to stabbing 66-year-old Jimmy Lynn Casey and staging a burglary.

Police began looking for a suspect they believed fled the state to get away from officers.

The Stoddard County Major Case Squad was activated on June 28th to investigate a man’s death on Mulberry Street.

Koonce had made his way to Pueblo, Colorado, and with the help of law enforcement there, he’s being brought back to Stoddard County.

His bond was set at $500,000.