Missouri House Budget Committee to Take Testimony Tuesday
The Missouri House Budget Committee has scheduled a hearing for Tuesday in Jefferson City to take testimony about the impact of fiscal year 2019 budget vetoes. Brian Hauswirth has our report:
The committee will meet Tuesday morning at 9:30 to hear testimony from the Missouri Department of Social Services (DSS) regarding Medicaid, and the awarding of a rapid response assessment contract. The committee will also hear testimony about rate reimbursement changes to hospitals.