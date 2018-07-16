Governor signs bill raising marriage age from 15 to 16

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) – Gov. Mike Parson has signed a bill that raises the marriage age in Missouri from 15 to 16.

The measure, signed into law Friday, requires that 16 and 17-year-olds receive parental permission to be married. It also bars someone 21 or older from marrying anyone 17 or younger.

The law also provides a way for people convicted of some sex crimes to be removed from the sex offender registry and removes the statute of limitations for sex crimes against children.

Although the bill passed the Legislature overwhelmingly, some lawmakers say raising the marriage age strips parents of their rights.

Proponents say the marriage change will help combat sex trafficking.

Parson is expected to act on other bills Friday.