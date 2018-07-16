Sikeston man convicted for statutory sodomy in third trial for 2010-2011 crimes

A Sikeston man has been convicted of statutory sodomy.

66-year-old Ronald Sherrod was found guilty after a trial that lasted three days; the jury deliberated for about two hours.

His crimes go back to 2010 and 2011, during which time he abused six victims. Sherrod had been tried two other times since the crimes took place, which ended up a mistrial in 2013 and a hung jury in 2016.

He’ll be sentenced at the end of August. He may face between 10 and 30 years in prison.

The trial was held in Jackson.