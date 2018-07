Two men have been arrested for deserting two dogs outside the Kennett Humane Department.

20-year-old Andre Riddick and 17-year-old Payton Riddick, both of Kennett, left the dogs outside in cages.

They were sitting on the hot pavement.

The Riddicks turned themselves in Saturday.

The Department has reached full capacity currently, so it complicates things when people leave animals, Kennett Humane Officers say.