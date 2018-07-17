Man on the run from Perry County Sheriff’s Deputies after chase

A man is on the run from authorities after Perry County Sheriff’s Deputies were unable to stop him yesterday, and he may be armed.

27-year-old Cape Girardeau resident Cody Gustin led officers on a chase on Interstate 55 yesterday morning.

He was last scene at 6 last night.

Gustin is wanted by the state on drug-related charges. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and blue jeans, and he’s described as 6-foot-1, weighing about 150 pounds. He was last scene around Perry County Road 819 and 846.

Gustin didn’t stop for officers, which led them into a chase where he eventually left his vehicle and fled on foot.

If you see someone matching his description, you’re asked to call 911.