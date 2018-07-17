Petition circulates to prevent deaths at the Offsets

An effort has been set in motion to help stop the fatalities that have been happening at the Offsets quarry near Fredericktown.

A group has set up a petition, which has gotten a thousand signatures, and hopes to help prevent the deaths that have been happening at the swimming spot.

Two people have died this month alone at the location.

District 145 Representative Rick Francis has forwarded the petition to the Missouri Attorney General’s Office.

The Offsets are located on Highway OO.