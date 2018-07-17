Sikeston officers arrest multiple people at Miami Arcade; charges include assault of an officer

A report of a disturbance, possibly involving gunshots, at the Miami Arcade on Branum Street had the Sikeston Department of Public Safety responding to the scene on Sunday.

Inside the building the officers discovered a man smoking marijuana, and attempted to take him into custody, but he resisted and refused to comply with officers.

They also uncovered a white powdery substance, and while at the arcade, arrested four other Sikeston residents for a number of other charges.

24-year-old Aviance Mills, 28-year-old Porscha Smith, 22-year-old Willondia Washington were each arrested for assault on a police officer, disorderly conduct, and resisting arrest.

30-year-old Perry Ellis was arrested for disorderly conduct.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol and the Street Crimes Task Force assisted in the case.