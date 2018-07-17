Special-use permit issued in planning for new Cape Girardeau County Justice Center in Jackson

A special-use permit has been approved for the construction of a new Cape Girardeau County justice center.

It’s planned to be built in Jackson and will be the location of court functions.

The Southeast Missourian reports it’s could built up to four stories high, and the county is currently accepting bids from two different teams.

Once a bid is decided on, a building plan will be submitted.

The bids are going to evaluated based on their scope, their function, and their design.

The commissioners will determine which team of builders is accepted.

The builders will serve as the court for the 32nd Judicial District.