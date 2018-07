Three teens escaped from the Franklin County Juvenile Detention Center last Wednesday.

One of them (a 17-year-old) has been taken back into custody by Mt. Vernon Police and the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department on Friday

There hasn’t been any word on the whereabouts of the two others, both 17-year-olds with brown hair.

They escaped around 12:30 that day.

They were last scene at that point on Highland Street in Benton.