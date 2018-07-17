Tuesday, July 17th, 2018

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

Sheriff’s Deputies said an Islamorada, Florida woman is facing battery charges after a domestic dispute with her husband over cocaine. 43-year-old Aileen Soto has been charged with misdemeanor battery and two felony counts of drug possession.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to her residence on Thursday, where Soto told deputies she and her husband got into a fight that turned physical when he refused to buy her cocaine.

Soto said her husband pushed her and grabbed her throat, and she admitted to throwing a phone and framed photos at him. Deputies seized two generic Xanax pills that were in Soto’s possession. Child services was notified of the incident because a child was living in the residence. Soto was taken to jail under no bond.

FBI Officials said that a man in a ski mask was arrested Saturday after trying to rob a Florida bank. 46-year-old David Licht didn’t cash out as planned. In fact, he didn’t make it further than the door.

Police say footage shows a flannel-wearing Licht trying to open the front doors of a Wells Fargo in Hollywood off Taft Street. The temperatures were in the 90s. To his dismay, the doors were locked. Investigators believe the robbery was thwarted because of extra-vigilant bank employees.

Licht was arrested shortly after by Coral Springs police. “If you see someone on a balmy summer day trying to enter a bank in flannel and wearing a ski mask, you should call 9-1-1 from a safe distance,” said FBI Special Agent Michael Leverock. Licht is facing federal charges and is set to appear in court Sunday.

Two Florida nursing home employees are charged with using duct tape to restrain and quiet a patient with dementia.

Boynton Beach police said in a news release Friday that 52-year-old Lashron Williams and 44-year-old Phygelle Brudent duct-taped a 67-year-old woman to a chair and used tape to cover her mouth. They were arrested Thursday and charged with elder abuse and false imprisonment.

Detectives say Brudent confessed to duct-taping the victim on July 3rd, telling them the woman wouldn’t remain quiet. Williams told police Brudent duct-taped the victim. She said she uncovered the patient’s mouth to give her sleeping pills.

She said she told Brudent it was wrong to duct-tape patients, but did not report her. Both were being held Friday at the Palm Beach County Jail on $3,000 bail.

A Florida man is under arrest after authorities said he dumped a portable toilet containing human waste on a contractor’s driveway in Winter Garden. According to a police report, Matthew Moore pulled up to a home on North Boyd Street with a portable toilet attached to his trailer.

Surveillance footage of the home captured the moment when a man got out of his truck at the driveway, took the toilet off the trailer, and pushed it over. The report said human feces and waste inside the toilet was spread onto the driveway.

The wife of the victim said her husband was hired by Moore as a general contractor. She told authorities Moore asked her husband to have the toilet removed. She said she thinks he toppled the toilet because it was not taken away by her husband.

Moore told authorities he brought the toilet to the victim’s home, but did not mean to knock it over. He said the portable toilet got caught on the edge of the trailer which caused it to fall over. Police said the security footage and Moore’s statements did not match up. Moore faces charges of unlawful dumping of human waste from a vehicle.