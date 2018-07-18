California man sentenced for sending meth to associates in Missouri

A California man has been sentenced to ten years in prison for a conspiracy to distribute meth in Missouri.

47-year-old Anthony Rocha of Fresno will also have to serve five years of supervised release and pay a $100 special assessment.

He’d pled guilty to conspiring with others to distribute 441.7 grams of actual meth which Rocha had mailed to associates in the Eastern District of Missouri from Fresno. Rocha was arrested after Postal Inspectors intercepted the package.

He’s been convicted three times before in the past two decades to drug charges.

This case was investigated by the United States Postal Inspection Service, the Southeast Missouri Drug Task Force and the Drug Enforcement Administration.