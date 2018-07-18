Cape Girardeau man pleads guilty to meth charges

A Cape Girardeau man has pled guilty to possessing more than 50 grams of Meth.

26-year-old David Rontez Hamilton appeared before District Judge Audrey Fleissig on Monday.

Hamilton was a passenger in a car that stopped for an unrelated reason, and officers discovered there was an arrest warrant for him for a charge of Assault 1st out of Pemiscot County Missouri.

They found a bag containing just over two and one half ounces of methamphetamine concealed beneath his clothes.

Hamilton faces a maximum punishment of 40 years of imprisonment and a fine up to $1,000,000.

His sentencing is set for October 15, 2018.