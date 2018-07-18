Man sentenced to 6 years in prison for local tax return, fake company

A Cape Girardeau man will be spending more than 6 years in prison for his multiple counts of fraud.

30-year-old Darnell Moon was convicted and sentenced for six felony counts of mail fraud and one count of wire fraud.

Moon confessed to soliciting people to pose as employees of fake companies in order to file false tax returns and receive fraudulent refunds.

He made the guilty plea back on April 26th.

He created false W-2 forms for the employees in the name of non-existent companies as the supposed employers, and he would split the refund they got back with the fake employee.

He was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Audrey Fleissig.