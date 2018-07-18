Meadow Heights’ superintendent resigns

The Southeast Missourian reports Meadow Heights’ superintendent has resigned.

John Wiggans is leaving office and will be replaced by new interim superintendent Donna Bristow.

She was the former school elementary principal, and is a lifelong resident of Bollinger County.

Wiggans will officially be out of his position on July 31st.

If Bristow is not named official superintendent, she’ll returned to her principal role.

Wiggans’ severance will be reviewed in August.