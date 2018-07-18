Wednesday, July 18th, 2018

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

A Sacramento Metro Fire engine was stolen Saturday afternoon from the scene of a vegetation fire in the Rio Lina area. The unidentified man stole the truck, valued at about $1 million, in Rio Linda, picked up the woman outside her home about one mile away, and a pursuit ensued.

Several agencies pursued the stolen truck as it traveled nearly 100 miles across four counties and reportedly swerved into oncoming traffic several times. The chase came to an end two hours later on Highway 70 in Butte County where it was stopped by California Highway Police after spikes deployed pulled a tire off the truck.

Two suspects – a man and a woman – were taken into custody. Investigators said the suspects took turns driving and were both believed to be under the influence of drugs, alcohol, or a combination of the two during the chase.

OR HOW ABOUT……

“Purchased Friday. Totaled Saturday,” the Fairfax County Police Department wrote in a Facebook post Saturday after a Virginia man crashed his $300,000 car. The man totaled the car after driving too fast into a tree.

Police shared a photo of the destroyed McLaren 720S, described on the McLaren website as a “ferociously fast” vehicle that also “gives you the ultimate balance of power with control.” Unfortunately, it seems the vehicle’s owner had neither when he hit the tree just off the road in Great Falls, Virginia.

The driver was taken to a hospital after the accident, with injuries that were not life-threatening. Police told The Washington Post that the crash occurred around 7:45 a.m. on Saturday morning.

OKAY, ONE MORE……

Police recognized a Utah man fleeing from them on a stolen motorcycle, dumped out of the subsequent car chase, and waited for him at his house to make arrest.

A man is facing charges after fleeing from police on a stolen motorcycle during a traffic stop for what police said was a “simple traffic violation.” Police said they made the stop around 8:00 p.m. Saturday night and the motorcyclist quickly took off.

However, officers decided not to follow the man, because they recognized him. Instead, officers went to 38-year-old Brandon Briggs’ home and waited for him to return.

About an hour after the stop, police said Briggs showed up at his house and was taken into custody without incident. Police later found out that the motorcycle had indeed been stolen.