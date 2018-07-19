Architectural Digest names Cape Girardeau the “prettiest” city in Missouri

The design magazine Architectural Digest has run a feature naming Cape Girardeau the prettiest city in Missouri.

The Southeast Missourian reports that several factors went into the naming, such as the Mississippi River, suspension bridge, and downtown clock.

The article named each state’s prettiest city.

The writer Kristine Hansen has said she considered certain traits in making the decisions, such as the appeal of the city’s main street and the scenic surroundings.

Mayor Bob Fox has responded, saying it’s an honor for a worldwide magazine to take note of Cape Girardeau.