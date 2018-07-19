Carthage State Representative Cody Smith Named House Budget Committee Vice Chairman

A state representative from southwest Missouri’s Carthage is the new vice chairman of the House Budget Committee. Republican Cody Smith, who’s finishing his first House term, says the Budget Committee is the most important committee in the House:

[mo6cody1] :11 ” … to pass a budget each year”

Smith says his short-term goal is to continue to immerse himself in the budget process. He notes Missouri has a 28-billion dollar operating budget. Smith replaces former Hermann State Representative Justin Alferman, who’s Governor Mike Parson’s legislative director.