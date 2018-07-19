Medics called to site of unresponsive victim after fall from vehicle

Medical teams were called the 1900 Block of Delwin Street over reports someone had jumped from a moving vehicle in Cape Girardeau.

When they arrived on scene yesterday evening around 9 o’clock that person was unresponsive.

They found out that the victim had actually fallen from the vehicle and wasn’t breathing.

Police reported a disturbance in the area, but it’s not clear if that was related.

The victim had to be taken by ambulance to the hospital.