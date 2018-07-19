Thursday, July 19th, 2018

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

A man in Texas strapped a washing machine to the hood of his SUV and drove with it that way. Someone spotted the SUV at the Stripes convenience store across from Dyess Air Force Base and called the Abilene Police Department.

Police told KTXS that they tracked the driver down at his home in the 6100 block of South 7th. Street and let him off with a warning instead of giving him a ticket.

If they would’ve issued the driver a ticket, police said it would have been issued for “obstruction of operator’s view or driving mechanism.” The man told police he was “going to sell it.”

AND THEN THERE’S……

A St. Paul city council candidate has been arrested after allegedly posting a topless picture of his wife to his campaign website. On Monday, St. Paul police said David Martinez was arrested by officers at around 7:30 a.m.

Police say he was arrested without incident for felony non-consensual dissemination of private sexual images. Police added that on Saturday, they received a report that Martinez posted the topless photograph of his wife on the blog section of his campaign website.

Below it was a link to the restraining order from her against him. In the restraining order, she alleges that on July 4th Martinez put his hands around her neck and threw her into a shelving unit.

Police say the site was taken down on Sunday. Investigators are now working to determine whether there are other images on the Internet and will work to have them removed if they are found. Martinez is now in Ramsey County Jail.

OR HOW ABOUT……

Authorities say a Virginia woman drunkenly crashed an ice cream truck into a car, injuring three people on National Ice Cream Day. News outlets report 35-year-old Ellaine Durham is charged with driving while intoxicated and three counts of hit-and-run for the Sunday crash.

Virginia Beach Police say Durham was driving the truck through the area around 6:30 p.m. Sunday when she hit a car and injured the car’s occupants. The three crash victims were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police say Durham was found near the scene.

It’s unclear if Durham has a lawyer. National Ice Cream Day has been celebrated on the third Sunday of July ever since President Ronald Reagan signed a 1984 proclamation in honor of the treat.

OKAY, ONE MORE……

A Pennsylvania man has been indicted on charges of trafficking more than 3,500 protected turtles. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania says David Sommers poached diamondback terrapins and their eggs from coastal marshes in New Jersey.

The turtles are protected under New Jersey law and by an international treaty. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service agents allegedly seized over 3,400 diamondback terrapin hatchlings from Sommers’ Levittown, Pennsylvania home in October.

The indictment charges 62-year-old Sommers with smuggling turtles and submitting false records for a package shipped to Canada and four violations of the Lacey Act. The law bans trade in illegally obtained wildlife, fish, and plants.