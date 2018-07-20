Caruthersville shooting death under investigation

Caruthersville police are trying to find the person responsible in the shooting death of a woman found dead in the road.

There aren’t suspects identified yet in the case; someone called in that shots were being fired on Walker Street at 11 last night.

The investigation is being conducted by the State Highway Patrol and the Pemiscot County Sheriff’s office as well.

The woman who was found has been identified, and an autopsy will be conducted this morning in Farmington.

Her name is not being released as investigations continue.