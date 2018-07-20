Friday, July 20th, 2018

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

A Louisiana man is behind bars after dialing 9-1-1 to check if there were any active warrants for his arrest. 24-year-old Christian Palacios reportedly placed the call just after 10:00 p.m. on July 16th.

He also reportedly told officers responding to his call that he knew the difference between an emergency call and a non-emergency call.

The Thibodaux Police Department said Palacios is now charged with unlawful use of the 9-1-1 system. The violation carries up to a $500 fine and as much as 30 days in the parish jail.

AND THEN THERE’S……

A Florida woman whose pet spider monkey allegedly attacked two Home Depot employees in separate incidents has been arrested. 56-year-old Tina Ballard was arrested Monday by Linville Land Harbor police officers in North Carolina and is slated to be extradited back to Okeechobee County.

The news comes after the monkey, named “Spanky,” reportedly jumped out of a shopping cart and grabbed a Home Depot cashier’s shirt, leaving “red marks on the cashier’s shoulder and back.”

In early June, Marilyn Howard, another Home Depot employee in Okeechobee, Florida, claimed she was attacked by Spanky after she noticed the monkey roaming the store’s parking lot with a leash on.

According to Okeechobee News, Ballard violated the FWC’s rules by not having proper paperwork, failing to immunize the spider monkey, and not meeting the agency’s specific cage requirements. She also faces one felony charge of tampering with evidence, as she allegedly took the monkey to North Carolina to hide it.

OR HOW ABOUT……

A bungling thief in England has been filmed falling through a garden fence as he tried to steal a two-foot gnome. Hilarious CCTV footage shows a man in his 20’s walking along a path before sneaking into the side of a house.

He emerges moments later carrying the large garden ornament. However, he buckles under the weight and crashes through a neighbor’s trellis fence as he tries to make his escape.

Not to be defeated, the thief makes his way to his feet, clutching onto his loot, and then calmly walking away with the gnome under his arms. Sadly, police said the gnome was later found destroyed outside a nearby block of flats.

Northamptonshire Police released footage of the incident in a bid to catch the suspect. A force spokesperson said: “At the time of the offense, the gnome was wearing a red hat and blue jacket.”

OKAY, ONE MORE……

A group of thieves in Australia have unwittingly live-streamed themselves allegedly stealing and taking drugs on surveillance cameras they pilfered from a Gold Coast shop that were linked to the owner’s phone.

According to police, four men allegedly broke into a shed on the property while it was under construction and took the cameras, solar panels, and other items before leaving to consume drugs at another location.

But what they didn’t realize at the time was that their presence had set off an alert on the phone of its owner, a 37-year-old Mackay man. The property owner watched the break-in and robbery live as it was broadcast from surveillance devices mounted at the construction site.

Police used the footage to nab a 29-year-old Gaven man and have charged him with several offenses including stealing and entering a premise. Police are yet to apprehend his three accomplices although they have footage of two of the assailants.