Governor Parson visits Jackson

Governor Mike Parson was in Jackson yesterday, speaking to a crowd of about 400.

The Southeast Missourian reports he was hosted by the Cape Girardeau County Farm Bureau at their 106th annual dinner.

He spoke about his support for agriculture, and said one out of every ten jobs in Missouri is agriculture-related.

He also noted a recent meeting with farm leaders at the Governor’s mansion to discuss the situations in the industry.

He talked about wanting to explore relationships overseas with secondary nations.